First Fall Weekend Brings Some Summer Warmth and Sunshine

After a fantastic fall Friday, Saturday features a slight warm-up for the first full weekend of the season.

Tonight, under mainly clear skies, temperatures will cool off into the upper 40s in the Worcester Hills and southern NH, low to mid 50s outside of the 95-corridor. Around 60 for those along the coast and Boston.

Saturday is the warmer of the two weekend days due to a cold front sweeping in from the northwest Saturday evening.

This front will spur up a few showers Saturday night, otherwise the rest of the weekend remains dry (except if your weekend plans take you north into VT, or northern NH).

The cold front clears the region well before sunrise on Sunday, making for a much more seasonable forecast for Sunday.

Besides a few showers after dusk Saturday evening, the rest of the weekend remains dry for your outdoor plans.

For the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Sunday morning on the Esplanade in Boston, expect a crisp start, but temperatures will warm-up nicely into the upper 60s under mainly sunny skies.

The cooler air sticks around into Monday with highs only into the mid 60s, followed by a roller coaster of temperatures into the middle of the next work week. Mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday before crashing into the low 60s by the end of the week? That’s southern New England in the fall for ya.

A few showers possible late Wednesday into Thursday, which will cool temperatures leading into Thursday and Friday.