7Weather- The next two days will have nice, fall weather.

Highs reach into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon. It will be a sunny day with breezy conditions. It won’t be as windy as it was on Friday, but a breeze will still be around making it feel chilly.

Fiona is now a post-tropical cyclone with the center of the storm about 200 miles NE of Halifax, Nova Scotia as of 8 AM Saturday. New England will still have big waver around. The outer Cape could see waves between 11-14 feet.

Sunday starts mainly sunny and then clouds increase throughout the day. It will be chilly in the morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 40s and then we jump into the low 70s in the afternoon.

It will be chilly to cool for the Making Strides walk/run. Temperatures start in the low 50s and then we get into the mid 50s by 10AM.

The Patriots game is dry and mild. It’ll be partly cloudy and in the 60s for tailgating and then in the low 70s for kick off.

There could be a spot shower around sunset, but the better chance of rain will be at night.