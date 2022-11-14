After a scorching start to the month of November, we have turned the page and winter has arrived. It was definitely colder today with many of us only seeing highs in the lower 40s. For perspective, we should be in the low 50s. So we went from significantly above average to quite a bit below average. That contrast really made if feel cold today, but the wind didn’t help either. Wind chills today were generally in the 30s. The wind will back down tonight and the clear skies and calm wind will allow temperatures to fall off to the 20s overnight. Boston will likely fall to near freezing. It will be the coldest morning of the season for Boston — we only need to get to 35° for that. But perhaps more notably, could be our first freeze as well.

The cold air setting up shop will set the stage for a few of us to see our first snowflakes of year. To be blunt, most of us will not see snow. A majority of us will will have rain the entire time, and those that do see snow, if you’re not out the door before 7am, chances are most or all of it will be washed away. Tomorrow (Tuesday) will feature increasing clouds all day, eventually becoming cloudy tomorrow afternoon. But we’ll be dry all day tomorrow. The rain and snow holds off until the late evening hours tomorrow.

While it looks like it’s coming in as snow for a lot of us, the warm air will take over rather quickly and change most of this over to rain. This is really just snow for the higher elevations — the Worcester Hills and the Monadnock Region in New Hampshire.

By 6am everything has basically become scattered rain showers. Southern New Hampshire may keep a few flakes mixing in with the rain, but this isn’t any sort of long duration snow event. It’s a little burst of snow at the beginning before switching over to all rain. With things hovering on the edge of rain/snow, if you’re in that changeover area watch for some sleet as well.

For much of the morning Wednesday it will be scattered light RAIN showers then tapering off around lunch time with a drier afternoon.

Snow fall amounts are not impressive. If you’re inside of 495 don’t expect anything. Outside of 495 it’s a coating to 1″ of snow with best chance of over 1″ of snow accumulation limited to the Monadnock Region.