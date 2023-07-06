Today was another hot and humid day across the area. Not only did temperatures climb to the 90s for many of us, but heat index values (what it feels like) got close to 100°! Norwood actually surpassed that this afternoon with a heat index of 101° at 4pm.

So for those that high 90°, it was two in a row (sorry Lawrence, your high was 89° yesterday) and on our way to what will likely be our first heat wave of the year. If you need a reminder, an official heat wave is three consecutive 90° days. For Nashua, Fitchburg, and Norwood that will likely happen tomorrow.

Tomorrow might be just a degree or two cooler than today but with the humidity in place, the takeaway is the same with feels like temperatures well into the 90s. Like today, we saw a few bubble up showers and storms. That chance will be back again tomorrow, but it will stay low — only a 10% chance.

We’ll also have a sea breeze tomorrow which will keep the coast near 80° so Boston will still wait for the first 90° day of the year. Boston’s last 90° day was last August… 310 days ago! And that count will continue to climb over the coming days.

And while the day count continues to climb, we also keep climbing the list of latest first 90° day in Boston. Right now we’re in 7th place for latest first 90°. Tomorrow will be 6th place (whether we hit or not). Of course if we don’t hit 90° (and I don’t think we will) we keep on climbing. Beyond Friday, the next real shot at 90° wouldn’t be until the second half of next week so we’d likely end up with a top 5 latest first 90° in Boston.