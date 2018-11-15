First New England Snow of the Season

Our first snowfall of the season has set its sights on New England as it travels up the East Coast. The precipitation will begin from the southwest and push to the northeast through the overnight. The flurries will begin in our southern spots around 6pm with impacts beginning around 7pm. As the line pushes northward it will bring flurries to the Boston area around 7pm with impacts beginning around 8pm.

As the center of low pressure moves closer, it will push warm air off the ocean which will cut down on coastal snow totals by morning — changing the precipitation to sleet and rain fairly quickly. The good news about this system, most of the impacts will be through the overnight hours. The heaviest snow occurring between 8pm and midnight. Beyond midnight warm air will be pulled in and change the snow to sleet and eventually to rain.

By Friday morning as most of us head out to work, it will be a cold rain for all of us. There could be a few sleet showers holding on in southern New Hampshire, but any accumulations will be wrapped up by this point. Areas outside of 495 might have a few slow roads tomorrow morning with residual snow from the overnight but, again, falling snow will be transitioned to all rain by the morning commute.

When all is said and done, most of us will see 4-6″ of snow by morning. There will be a sharp gradient heading toward the coast with the warm waters eating away at the snow from the outside. And a few spots in southern New Hampshire could see a few isolated spots surpass the 6″ mark.