Flakes fly this morning as temperatures drop back into the lower 30s. The steadiest snow falls through through midday, tapering off early to mid afternoon. Rain holds on across eastern Plymouth County and the Cape and Islands.

The first snow of the season brings the first accumulations of the season as well as much of the area picks up an inch or two of snow. In the higher terrain of central Mass, 2-4″ is likely. A few of the southwest burbs of Boston near and south of the Route 109 stretch to Route 1/95 area may see isolated 3″ on cold surfaces too if there’s some precip enhancement just northwest of the rain/snow line.

The storm wraps up this afternoon, followed by a cold night with temps in the 20s. Halloween is cold but dry with very little wind!

Despite the cold start next week, temps warm mid to late week. In fact, we’ll crack 60 Thursday and take a run at 65-70 by Friday.