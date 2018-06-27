First the humidity then the heat

Clouds took over the sky today and in doing so added just a smidge of humidity to the air. Those clouds are out ahead of our next storm which has been producing showers, downpours as well as thunderstorms across the Ohio River Valley today…



That storm will move across New England late tonight and tomorrow–bringing those showers/downpours along with it. This won’t be a classic summer day where the air cooks all day long and then we see showers & storms–no, the raindrops will greet you as you head out the front door early—check out what the radar is likely to look like at 6am Thursday…



Heyyooo…….showers & downpours! Some locally heavier rain likely during the morning commute so allow for extra time. The showers & downpours are with us for much of the day…more scattered in nature after 3pm though. Rainfall totals will range from less than .25″ across southeast MA to upwards of an 1.00″ across western MA. This will not be a cool, raw day (the kind you find in May) no this is a muggy day with temps in the mid 70s. Skies clear tomorrow night.

Then we focus on heat and quite a bit of it too! The upcoming weekend (and really the first 10-12 days of July) will feature hot & humid weather for much of the nation, including right here in New England.



Records are likely to fall inland as well as achieving Heat Wave status (3 consecutive days of 90 degree heat) but along the coast, subtle sea breezes likely just mean hot & humid weather (temps in the 80s to around 90). Just about ideal for those that love the heat & humidity (the oppo if you loathe it). Check out the 7-day forecast…



As of this evening, the 4th of July looks stellar across all of New England.

