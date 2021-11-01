We’re looking at a calm weather week with cooler air gradually moving in.

It will be a chilly start to the day tomorrow with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s for most locations. The day starts with a little bit of sun, and then it quickly becomes overcast as another push of cool air moves in. Highs reach into the low 50s. There could be a spot shower around the evening commute as the push of cooler air moves in.

Wednesday morning is sunny, but it it also chilly! Temperatures will be in the low and mid 30s. You’ll want to take a jacket with you with highs only reaching into the low 50s.

The week ends with temperatures below average. The average high is 57º for this time of year and we will be below that in the upper 40s. Both Thursday and Friday are dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend! This means we go from a 5:30PM sunset on Saturday, to a 4:30PM sunset on Sunday. Hey, at least we get an extra hour of sleep!

This upcoming weekend is looking pretty nice with mainly sunny skies and highs in the low and mid 50s. We’re watching a system at the start of next week that could bring rain. It’s looking like a high pressure might block it and keep it offshore.