A cold rain will mix in with and change to some sleet and wet snow this morning, offering up a late winter feel/look outside. While accumulations will be minor, coating -1″ on cold surfaces, it is a reminder that Spring can be a struggle around here. Temps hover in the low to mid 30s through much of the day with some linger rain/snow showers through this afternoon. Best shot of staying mainly rain drops is across far Southeast Mass.

Some more instability produces some scattered snow showers/squalls tonight with scattered coatings -1″ again. As temps drop below freezing, we’ll watch for some slick spots to develop where the bursts of snow are the steadiest and lasts the longest.



Sunshine breaks out tomorrow with highs recovering back into the mid 40s.

We’re back to 50+ Wednesday – Friday with some rain showers Thursday into early Friday morning.



The weekend looks dry, but chilly, with highs in the 40s.