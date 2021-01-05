Flakes Fly For Some

Walking up to a lot of clouds out there today with some snow showers backing in off the coastline. With a coating of snow overnight across parts of eastern Mass and temps near freezing, watch out for some slick spots early.

While it’s not a big storm, occasional snow showers will tally up to a slushy coating-1″, with the best chance for an inch focused across Plymouth County.

That pesky area of low pressure will finally move far enough east mid to late week, that more sunshine will return. That area of high pressure that builds in looks just strong enough to block another coastal storm to our south over the weekend, allowing for a quiet pattern on the 7 day forecast with temps near average. That means many days run 35-40 in the afternoon, 20s at night.