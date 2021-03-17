Flakes Fly Friday, Spring by Sunday

Not bad, not bad at all later today as high temperatures head for 50-55 degrees away from the coastline. At the coast, it’ll be a bit cooler as onshore winds kick in, but with partly to mostly sunny skies, it’s overall a solid St. Patrick’s Day. Enjoy!

Tomorrow is still mild, around 50 degrees, but clouds thicken up and showers start mid to late afternoon. As winds kick north at night, cold air filters in and flips rain to snow from north to south after midnight. Many of us will wake up to flakes flying Friday morning with some snow already on the ground. While it’s not a big storm, a couple inches of snow will certainly remind us that winter is usually not over by mid to late March. Best chance for 3-4″ of snow will be across the higher terrain. Snow wraps up by mid to late morning Friday and the melting begins once the last flakes fly. Between the rain and the wet snow, it’s a beneficial storm with about 0.50-1.00″ of liquid equivalent, which is good news since it’s been so dry the last couple of weeks.

Unfortunately, this time of year can be a very volatile one across the South, and today, through tonight will be no exception. Our rain and snow storm, for Thursday night and Friday morning, is a high end risk of severe weather down south. Damaging storms will include the potential of long tracked, violent tornadoes across parts of the South today and tonight.

Longer range, we enjoy some Spring weather Sunday – Tuesday as highs head for 60+ inland. The offshore wind will be very light, and that’ll mean cool ocean breezes at the coast Sunday – Tuesday, where temps will likely be 15 degrees colder than inland locations. Tis the season!