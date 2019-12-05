Flakes Fly Friday

We once again start off this morning with patchy black ice thanks to the refreeze overnight. Aside from that, it’s a quiet start to the day with temperatures running a bit milder, under a mix of clouds and sun. Highs near 40 for many, however, it’ll be breezy too with wind gusts near 25mph.

Tomorrow we start dry, but by the afternoon, clouds thicken and snow flakes start to fly. Where temps are in the low to mid 30s, a coating to an inch of snow in likely. Near and south of Rte. 44 in Southeast Mass, temps will run in the upper 30s and lower 40s, allowing some drops to mix in the with snowflakes.

Behind this system, it’s chilly over the weekend, but it’ll be dry.