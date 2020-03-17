Flakes Fly… Temps Near 70 By Friday

Weather whiplash? Yup, we have that in the forecast as snowflakes fly to start today. After a slushy coating to 1/2″, mainly on non-paved surfaces, we’ll flip to some rain showers by late morning, before showers become fewer and farther between and temps warm to 45-50.



Tomorrow is fantastic, low to mid 50s inland, mid 40s at the coast with an onshore breeze and sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Another storm rolls in here Thursday, and Thursday may be a open to close indoor type day. Initially, it’s cold enough to support snow across the interior, especially in the Worcester Hills, but the cold rain will win on out. Highs struggle to past 40 with a raw, onshore wind.

As chilly as Thursday is, Friday’s temp skyrocket. Highs run into the lower 70s after the day starts in the 40s with morning showers. It’ll be windy, with the potential of an isolated thunderstorm or two in the afternoon across the interior. Then the cold front comes sweeping through. Official highs Saturday will likely be in the 50s/60 predawn, but I put a 42 on the graphic since mid morning into the afternoon, 30s and 40s will be common. It’ll be cool, but dry this weekend.