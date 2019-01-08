Flakes Fly This Morning

While it’s not a big storm, we’ll catch a coating of snow and a glaze of ice for some this morning, allowing for slick spots during the morning commute. The biggest issues will be on untreated surfaces and away from the coastline, where temperatures stay below freezing the longest. In fact, temperatures deep inland will struggle to get above freezing into the early afternoon, and that means freezing drizzle will continue to slicken up untreated surfaces. There’s a winter weather advisory in place northwest of 495 because of that potential.

For the rest of us, it’s just spotty showers/drizzle late morning, into the afternoon, providing a dreary day overall.

More showers roll through tonight. We’ll catch some dry breaks in here tomorrow with temperatures near 40 degrees, but we’ll also have a lot of instability overhead too. That will allow for a few scattered showers or rain/grauple/snow to develop in the afternoon/early evening. Thereafter, we dry out, but the cold air comes charging in.

We’ll have the cold air in place over the weekend, but it appears that high pressure may be strong enough to suppress the snow to our south. It’s worth keeping an eye on, but right now, I’m favoring a cold and dry game at Gillette. Go Pats!

