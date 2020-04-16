Flakes Fly Twice

Burst of snow this morning briefly reduce visibility and will be consistent enough to drop a coating to an inch or two of snow on non paved surfaces for some towns and cities northwest of Boston, especially in the higher terrain of Worcester County. While the snow doesn’t amount to much, it’s sure not a sign of Spring as we’re now in the back half of April. A few April showers linger across eastern Mass midday (noon-2pm) before sun returns and dry weather prevails mid to late afternoon. Temps rebound into the mid to upper 40s.

Sunshine and near 50 tomorrow will supply a nice day overall before clouds increase late-day. Those clouds foreshadow more rain and snow to move in overnight Friday into Saturday morning, with likely up to a few inches of snow across the higher terrain again, with a slushy coating-1″ across eastern Mass, away from the coast.

We’ll trade the snow for some sun by the 2nd half of the weekend as temps rebound to near 60 on Sunday!