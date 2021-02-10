Flakes Stop Flying, Chilly Air Settles In

While snow totals trended toward the lower side yesterday, it was certainly enough to get the shovels and snow plows back out as a light, fluffy 3-4″ fell across much of the area. With temps running in the single digits and teens this morning, watch out for icy spots on the driveways, sidewalks and any untreated road.

Add in the fresh snow on top of an already sturdy snow pack, and there’s no lack of powder for the local ski slopes and sledding hills. Despite the temps running on the cold side the next several days, 25-30 during the afternoon and single digits at night, it’ll be a solid stretch of weather for those winter sports. Skiing or sledding the next several days will offer some sunshine and winds running on the light side, 5-15mph, which is key for enjoying some time outside this time of year.

The next chance for widespread snow arrives late Saturday night into Sunday. While at the moment, it doesn’t look like a blockbuster, there is the potential of accumulating snow deliver some more slick travel across the area. We’ll keep an eye on it!