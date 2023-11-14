First flakes of the season were flying last evening with the most notable snows across central Massachusetts. Across the higher terrain, 0.25-0.75″ of an inch fell for several spots, marking the first measurable snow for some communities, including the Worcester Airport.

With some linger moisture on the ground early this morning and temps below freezing inland, there may be a bit of black ice on the sidewalks, driveways or patios.

A few spot rain/snow showers are possible today, with the best chance for a few flakes across the interior this morning. It won’t add up to much and all and all, it’ll be a mainly dry day with breaks of sun too as highs head for the mid to upper 40s. A bit of a breeze develops today too, gusting 15-20mph.

After a chilly night tonight, mid 20s to low 30s, we’ll bounce back to near 50 tomorrow.

While progress is slow the next couple days, we trend up quite nicely to end the week. While we fall just shy of 60 Thursday, most locations will run in the lower 60s by Friday. Both Thursday and Friday look dry too. With that said, Friday night into Saturday morning will be our next chance of more widespread showers. Sunday looks dry, but cooler again.