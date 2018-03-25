Flakes to Breaks… Of Sun

Winter is certainly doing it’s best to hang on around New England as snow showers overnight we’re good enough to throw down a quick coating -1″ on non paved surfaces in some of the heavier bursts that worked in. At least we don’t have to shovel on this Sunday morning! Just brush off the car and go. Seasonal snow totals will finish well above average this year, thanks to a very snowy March.



A few flurries and snow showers will linger through midday across Southeast Mass, but eventually, even some breaks of sun start to mix in this afternoon. The breeze will be a chilly one, 10-20mph from the north, northeast, so don’t expect to warm up much. Upper 30s will be the average for high temps today.

Sick of this March weather? Yeh, after record warmth in February it certainly has been a slap in the face, and for the 2nd year in a row, March is running colder than February. That’s a feat that’s rare on any given year, nevermind 2 years in a row !



More sun works in Monday, but it’ll still be chilly, with highs in the 30s coast, 40s inland.

Some milder air works in mid to late week, especially inland. The warmest day will be Thursday, with highs in the 50s to near 60 inland. Although a few showers are possible Wednesday, the most widespread rain will arrive sometime Friday.

Have a great Sunday!

@clamberton7 – twitter