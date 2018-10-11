Flash Flood Threat Thru Friday Morning

Gusty winds and heavy rain plagued the Thursday evening commute, causing some trees to topple in southern Worcester Co. as a severe line of storms rolled through the region.

The severe threat has subsided, but as a few more showers and heavy downpours are expected to move through overnight into early tomorrow morning, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Friday morning’s commute.

As far as how much rain are we expecting, a widespread 2″ possible across most of the viewing area, with locally higher amounts for the southern coast and the Cape and Islands.

The heavy rain that will move through tomorrow morning will be enhanced by the remnants of Michael, now a Tropical Storm over the Carolinas.

As far as wind, expect gusty winds for southeastern Mass and the Cape and Islands through tomorrow afternoon.

For the weekend, we’re tracking much cooler conditions with highs into the low to mid 50s. A few showers expected Saturday, otherwise drier for Sunday as high pressure slides in. Late Saturday into early Sunday morning, expect temperatures to slip into the upper 30s in spots, therefore patchy frost is possible.

Next week, Monday features a chance for a few late day showers, otherwise the rest of the week is looking dry and cooler with the return to some sunshine.