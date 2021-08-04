Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of southern New England as downpours overnight could dump 1-3″ of rainfall, which could lead to localized flooding into Thursday morning’s commute.

This evening, the leading edge of the showers were slowly advancing north through SE MA with the South Coast and the Cape and Islands dealing with the rain over the last several hours.

A plume of moisture extending from southern New England to the mid-Atlantic states will continue to push into the region through late morning Thursday, leading to that flood potential.

As for timing, the showers will start off light, followed by scattered steady rain before the rain becomes widespread around midnight, with pockets of torrential rain.

If you’re heading to Fenway for the Billy Joel concert, it should start off dry before scattered light showers move in. Thankfully the heaviest of the rain holds off until later tonight.

For the Thursday morning commute, we’re looking at two rounds of heavy rain. That first round will be from midnight to 3AM, the second from 5AM to 8AM, which is not ideal for your commute. Be sure to leave extra time tomorrow morning.

The rain tapers by midday, but we can’t rule out a few isolated showers Thursday afternoon. The clouds stick around and highs will only be around 70°.

Friday is much nicer under mostly sunny skies and highs into the mid-80s. The 80s stick around for the weekend. Sunday has a chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.