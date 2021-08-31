A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from tomorrow afternoon through Thursday afternoon for the entire state of Massachusetts. The remnants of Ida will bring tropical downpours that could lead to flash flooding. Expect localized street flooding Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Light showers arrive mid-day (11AM – 1 PM) tomorrow and continue on and off throughout the day. The window of heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding is between 10PM tomorrow through 10AM Thursday. Rain end around lunch time Thursday.

RAIN TOTALS:

Most of the area is forecast to get 3-5 inches of rain. Most of it will fall in a 12 hours window from 10 PM Wednesday – 10AM Thursday. With most of the heavy rain falling throughout tomorrow night and early Thursday morning, there could be flash flooding throughout the Thursday morning commute. Now is a good time to clean out rain gutters in your neighborhood.

SEVERE WEATHER RISK:

Most of the area falls under “stable air” north of the warm front where we are not expecting any severe weather. The Cape and the Islands and the southern parts of Bristol and Plymouth County fall under “unstable air” south of the warm front where we could see an isolated tornado from the remnants of Ida.

TIMING:

Wednesday:

The morning commute looks dry and cloudy. Light showers start to push in late morning, and the showers will be around the rest of the day. Rain remains light throughout the daylight hours so we’re not expecting flash flooding throughout the evening commute Wednesday.

Wednesday Night – Thursday:

The heavy rain arrives around 10 PM tomorrow and sticks around all night. Rain will begin to pushout Thursday morning, but there will still be scattered tropical downpours in the area for the commute. With the continuing rain in the morning, there could be isolated flooded roads, especially those that typically flood. Rain ends from west to east between 11AM -2PM. We might even see sun by the later part of the afternoon.

The remnants of Ida move out Thursday evening. Friday will have lots of clouds with sprinkles possible. Highs are in the low 70s. Saturday is a beautiful day with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s. It looks like Sunday now has a few showers, but it’s not a washout. Labor Day is partly sunny and there could be a spot shower.