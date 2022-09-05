When it rains, it pours. That’ll be the theme for parts of Southern New England through the next couple of days as the atmosphere, loaded with water, will produce locally heavy rain. In fact, we’ve already seen a couple flash flood warnings pop up north of the Pike this morning, where a quick 1-3″ of rain fell in some spots.

As the day wears on, scattered downpours will develop south of the Pike as well. More rain moves through tonight and continues tomorrow as highs hold in the 60s. With plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, locally torrential rains are possible overnight, into tomorrow, especially across interior Southern New England.

Due to the potential of a lot of rain in a short amount of time, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect from now, through tomorrow for the potential of localized street/poor drainage areas flooding. All said and done, many towns and cities pick up at least a couple inches of rain, with locally 5″+ possible for a few spots across the interior. The lowest totals will likely be across the Cape and Islands, where under an inch falls. All and all, it’ll also be beneficial across the region as much of Southern New England is in a severe or extreme drought.



An example of rain totals is below, it’s just one model, so won’t be exact, but the theme is there…. many of us see appreciable rain totals, some towns/cities over 3″, while the Cape favors lowest totals.



Rain tapers off by Tuesday night, and that’ll set up a nice forecast from Wednesday, right into the weekend. Temps run in the 70s to low 80s, warmest late-week/weekend away from the coast.









