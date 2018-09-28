Flash Flood Watch Up

Another day, another soaking rain event on the way this morning as the potential for localized downpours has prompted the National Weather Service to issue another Flash Flood Watch. Rain totals run 0.5-1.0″ on average, but a few narrow bands could produce 2″ for in some towns, especially near the south coast of New England. While those totals don’t seem exceedingly high, the fact that streams are running high will allow for slower drainage of today’s rains, making localized urban/street flooding a bit easier to produce.

Not only will we have locally heavy rain, it’ll be a chilly day overall with temps stuck in the 50s for most towns and cities from mid morning, through the afternoon. Early this afternoon, the rain tapers to spotty showers and drizzle, then the patchy drizzle shuts off by dinner time. The drops stop in time for the Friday night football games and the Sox game, but expect a cool, raw feel and damp fields to continue.

Fortunately, the weekend looks great as early fog/clouds tomorrow break for sun and temps in the low 70s. Sunday runs in the mid 60s by mid afternoon with sunshine starting the day, being filtered by mid to high clouds at times by the afternoon. Sunday should be a good morning for a walk!

