Flash Flooding, Strong Winds Tomorrow

With the warm-up and the heavy rain on the way for our Thursday, now’s the time to at least start to clear out local storm drains (if possible), otherwise, we’re looking at the likelihood of flooding due to heavy rain, snow melt, and ice jams. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for southern New England.

As far as timing, the rain begins for the morning commute, with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Then, the heavy downpours fill in from 7AM to noon, with the line of heaviest downpours sweeping in by the early afternoon.

With that line, that drenching rainfall will be coupled with the strongest wind gusts, as this is the separation between the warm air and the cold air to the west.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for SE MA, the Cape and Islands for gusts up to 60 MPH through Thursday evening. Power outages are possible.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the NH seacoast, and the 495-corridor, due to wind gusts up to 55 MPH.

The back edge of rain showers clear from west to east by 7PM, with a few lingering showers along the Cape at that time. Temperatures slide back into the mid to upper 30s behind the front and the winds shift to out of the west.

The roller coaster temperatures continue to be the theme as we see high temperatures Thursday in the 50s, back to seasonable temperatures Friday with highs in the upper 30s, to upper 20s Saturday, before we’re back to seasonable conditions Sunday with a slight chance for a few light snow showers in the afternoon.