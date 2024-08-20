Winds of change are in the air this morning as a west to northwesterly breeze has ushered in some lower temps and lower humidity. From 7-9am, there will be a few spotty sprinkles/showers, especially south of the Pike, but overall, it looks to be a mainly dry day with partly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs max out in the lower 70s, well below average for the time of year, and closer to mid to late September.

It’ll be a windows open type early evening this evening, however, it’ll actually get pretty cool overnight as lows fall back into the upper 40s to low 50s. Pretty much copy and paste that for the next few overnights too.

That Fall feel to the air will continue right through Thursday, before we warm back up in time for the weekend. While most of the forecast is dry, there will be a few spotty showers popping up mid to late afternoon tomorrow, thanks to the very cold air aloft that will help drive the instability.

Looking for that great pool/beach weather? We’ll find it Friday, into the weekend. Temps head for the lower 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday, albeit, a bit cooler at the coast with a sea breeze over the weekend (upper 70s there).

Enjoy the more comfortable weather that settles in.