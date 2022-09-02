Feel the chill in the air this morning? Waking up, heading out around sunrise this morning, many towns and cities are in the 40s to low 50s. While the chill won’t last long, it certainly has a Fall-like feel to the air as that crisp air greets us on the way to school and work this morning. Temps bounce back nicely with abundant sunshine today as highs head for the upper 70s inland and stay near 70 at the coast with an ocean breeze.

This evening, we’ll cool quickly again with lows in the 50s as humidity stays low.



The weekend starts off with fantastic weather as low humidity and some sunshine wins out Saturday. Highs run into the mid 70s at the coast, low 80s inland. Sunday, we step it up another couple notches with highs near 80 at the coast, upper 80s inland. While most of the day turns out to be dry, a few isolated to scattered storms do fire late afternoon, so if you’re heading to the pool/beach, just keep an eye on that.





Sunday night and Monday, the chance for showers goes up and the temps go down. Labor Day will be wet at times with highs stuck in the lower 70s.

Have a good weekend!