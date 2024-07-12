We’ve got a 50/50 weekend ahead!

For the rest of your Friday, temperatures will cool from the 80s into the 70s. Overnight lows will only reach the low 70s, but that’ll still feel incredibly humid. We could see an isolated shower overnight.

Tomorrow, rain and storm chances begin in the morning and continue into the afternoon. While the greatest coverage of storms will be across the southeast coast, there will still be numerous scattered showers and storms elsewhere in Massachusetts.

It’ll be warm in the low to mid 80s, but with oppressive levels of humidity that’ll still feel like the upper 80 and low 90s.

The heat and humidity will fuel any downpours, which is why we have a flood watch in effect.

Saturday evening and night we dry out. That leaves us with a beautiful, albeit hot, Sunday. Highs will top off in the upper 80s and low 90s. It will be humid, but not nearly as bad as what we’re looking at for Saturday. So the feels-like temperatures will only be a couple of degrees hotter than actual on Sunday.

There will be ample sun on Sunday which is another reason it’s the pick of the weekend. It’ll be dry.

Monday continues the hot stretch. Highs will reach the low 90s with a chance for an isolated shower or storm. Tuesday: even hotter in the mid 90s. Wednesday: low 90s with a few storms around in the afternoon. The heat doesn’t break until Thursday. Stay tuned!