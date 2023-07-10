Heavy rain is expected in the forecast starting tonight and lasting through Monday night. With the ground already saturated across most of New England, a Flood Watch has been issued for a large area with the anticipation of localized flooding.

In our area Worcester County and parts of Middlesex have been included in the watch, but also most of New Hampshire as well as all of Vermont, Connecticut, and Rhode Island starting now and lasting through Tuesday morning.

Rain is already falling over parts of western Mass, but the rain will slowly move east tonight.

By Monday morning showers and storms will reach the Boston area. Although the flood threat is minimal in and around the city, heavy rain is likely to affect commuter times throughout the day so plan ahead.

Showers and storms begin to taper off Monday night, but not without leaving behind another round of heavy rain, totaling 3 inches of rainfall in spots!