Rain is widespread this morning with embedded thunderstorms in the mix. The concern this morning is that narrow bands of torrential rains will form and produce localized pockets of a quick 2-4″ of rain. That amount, falling in a short amount of time will lead to localized street flooding/poor drainage and urban areas flooding. We’ll keep an eye on some small streams, creeks and rivers too. With that said, these amounts aren’t area wide, but localized to where the bands of tropical downpours set up.

Rain tapers off by midday and the afternoon is mainly dry. The evening commute will be much better weather wise vs what we have this morning. Temps today run near 70 at the coast to mid to upper 70s inland.

Friday is better as low clouds break for midday/afternoon sun. 70s coast, low 80s inland.

The weekend still looks good too with partly sunny skies and temps in the low to mid 80s, a bit cooler at the beaches.