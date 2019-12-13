Flood Watch Up… Heavy Rain On The Way

Despite another cold start to this morning, the next storm in the pipeline is a rain-maker, and a big one at that.

The 1-3″ of rain, combined with snow melt and all the recent rain and snow melt will make rivers and streams susceptible to nearing their flood stage, if not going over it. In addition, localized downpours tonight and tomorrow make poor drainage areas vulnerable to flooding. With all this in mind, a flood watch is up for central and eastern Mass.

Clouds thicken this morning as spotty light showers and sprinkles break out late this afternoon. With the deep cold still in place this morning, it’s possible that patchy freezing drizzle starts this storm in the Worcester Hills. Even there, this predominantly is a rain maker.

Showers expand this evening, then pick up the pace overnight as downpours move in after midnight. That rain is steady, and locally heavy through tomorrow morning. By the afternoon, the showers become more hit or miss, before tapering off in the evening.

Temperatures tomorrow jump to near 60 at the coast and down through Southeast Mass. Northwest of Boston, the chilly air is stubborn and likely holds temps in the 40s for much of the day from the Merrimack Valley to Worcester.

Winds are strongest tomorrow across the coast and likely gust to near 50mph across the Cape and Islands.