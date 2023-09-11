It’s a pattern that does not want to give up. The humid and unstable air mass that was in place over the weekend, producing showers and storms, with localized flooding rains, is still with us today. Scattered showers this morning become heavier storms this afternoon. Those midday/afternoon storms will be capable of producing a quick 1-3″ of rain, allowing for localized street/poor drainage flooding again. A Flood Watch is up because of that potential.

Scattered showers are still with us tomorrow, although not as numerous as what we’ll see today. Another round of storms are likely Wednesday midday/afternoon, out ahead of a cold front, with localized downpours and strong winds the main concern. It’ll be behind that front that we finally get lower humidity and drier air in here. Thursday and Friday look nice, however, our attention will then be on Hurricane Lee.

Lee this morning is well south of Bermuda with max sustained winds of 120mph. It’s moving northwest and expected to turn more to the north over that next few days, passing just west of Bermuda as it does. Thereafter, it’ll move just southeast of New England by Saturday.

The question is, does it stay a few hundred miles offshore, or bend back, much closer to our coast? At minimal, even a pass a few hundred miles offshore, we’d still get a breezy Saturday. It be windy at the coast, with large waves, rip currents and beach erosion. That’s even if we stay dry.

A pass much closer to our coast would allow for extensive beach erosion, coastal flooding, strong coastal winds and rain across much of the area. Being 5-6 days out, we have plenty of time to watch Lee’s path, but certainly something we’ll keep a close eye on.