Another storm, another soaker of a rain event for us today, tonight and lingering into tomorrow morning. As plenty of moisture streams up the east coast and into New England, we’ll continue to see waves of rain, heavy at times, move through our area. Rain will be present for the morning and evening commute today, so plan on allowing for some extra time on the roads. Temps run near 50 degrees through the afternoon too. Winds will be fairly light. A flood watch is up today, into tonight.

As 1-3″ of rain fall today, through early tomorrow, we’ll renew minor river/stream flooding chances as well as poor drainage areas seeing a lot of standing water. Basements prone to flooding with the saturated grounds, will likely need the sump pumps to kick on again.

Rain tapers off tomorrow mid morning to midday, with the last locations to see the rain taper off being down across coastal Southeast Mass. Some breaks of sun return in the afternoon, allowing temps to bounce back into the mid 40s to near 50 then.

We’ll run low to mid 50s Saturday with bright skies but breezy conditions.

Although a spot shower is possible early Sunday morning, most of the time will be dry with returning sun late morning, into the afternoon. Highs run near 50.