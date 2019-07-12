Flooding Downpours to Sunny Skies

Torrential rains pinned across Southeast Massachusetts early this morning have produced locally 2-4″ of rain across parts of southern Plymouth County. As heavy rains continue across the South Coast through mid morning, the potential for street flooding and poor drainage area flooding there is high, especially in far southern Plymouth County. Watch for small stream and low lying areal flooding as well.



Showers and tropical downpours become more isolated by mid morning, and that’ll be the theme through the rest of the day… isolated showers/storm vs. the widespread nature that we’ve had this morning. It’s a soupy airmass in place as dew points run near 70 today and highs top off in the 80s.





Humidity does lower overnight tonight, and continues to decline through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look like great pool/beach days!