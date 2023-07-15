Yet another slow-moving system is in the forecast, looking to produce widespread showers and storms on Sunday.

A flood watch is in effect for most of the area, with 2-4″ more rain expected for locations already saturated from rainfall this week.

Early Sunday morning, heavy showers and storms will start firing in eastern New York and head into New England.

By noontime they will start to move over the Boston Area, with some downpours capable of 2″ per hour rainfall rates.

Showers and storms then head south and east of Boston for the evening, piling up another 2″+ for the South Shore, Cape, and islands.

The risk of flash flooding is high, given how saturated the ground is. Locations north and west of Boston are at highest risk, but even locations outside the flood watch could see flooding.

In addition to the flood risk, thunderstorms may have enough energy to cause some isolated wind damage. This does include a slight risk for a spin-up tornado or two, but and tornado that does form is not expected to be strong or intense.

Stay tuned for the latest as the storm system moves in to our area!