Flooding Possible Tuesday

The remnants of Florence have moved out of the Carolinas and are now moving into New England. After a summer like weekend and Monday, big changes will develop as soon as tonight. Light to moderate rain will develop and get heavy by the morning commute. We’ll have heavy rain and on-and-off downpours for most of your Tuesday, which will bring in the concern for flash flooding. We do have a flash flood watch out for most of the area. Areas in the green will see widespread 2-3″ amounts with isolated areas topping 4″ of rain!

Rainfall amounts south of the watch will be quite a bit less – could even stay below 1″ of rain. But areas that do see multiple inches in such a short amount of time will likely see some flooding in the backyard creeks and streams and even low lying streets with sewer drains unable to keep up to the deluge of rain. This is a one day and done event with just a few light showers hanging on through Wednesday morning. The bigger story after the rain is out is the fall air settling in. And just in time… Fall officially begins Saturday at 9:54 PM!