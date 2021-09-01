A flash flood watch is in effect for Southern New England for tonight into tomorrow morning as expecting tropical downpours are expected to unload a lot of rain in a short amount of time. In fact, a moderate to high risk of flash flooding has been issued for a good chunk of southern New England.

The high risk area for parts of RI and much of CT is a big concern as widespread street flooding in urbans areas is possible as 4-7″ fall across parts of the I-84/91/95 corridor out that way. There will also be significant/damaging flooding for parts of NJ/NY and PA. A large swath of moderate risk extends into much of MA, with 3-5″ of rain causing concern for small stream flooding, street flooding and basement flooding. If your basement is prone to flooding, best check the sump pump to make sure it’s ready to go as pouring rain falls tonight into early tomorrow. Good idea to make sure the gutters aren’t clogged either.

Showers start this afternoon and become more widespread by the evening commute. Rain becomes steadier and heavier this evening with torrential downpours becoming more numerous by midnight. The worst/heaviest of the rain and highest flooding risk will be from midnight, through 8am.

All this rain being force out is thanks to the remnants of Ida moving in. As the remnants interact with the jet stream overhead as we’ll as fronts about 5-10k feet up, it’ll allow for a lot of tropical moisture to lift up in the atmosphere, cool and condense out as tropical downpours.

We’ll also watch the risk an isolated tornado along the south coast as a warm front briefly moves into the south coast near/just after daybreak tomorrow. Gusty winds develop along the coast tomorrow morning, too, gusting to 40mph. That may produce isolated power outages/tree damage since the ground will be so saturated.



Fortunately, the system is fairly quick, so while it’ll create a lot of problems tonight into tomorrow morning, we’ll see improvements by midday. The weekend looks decent. Nice Saturday, 75. Few scattered showers Sunday and Monday PM, but neither day is a washout.