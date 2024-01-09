Despite the deep chill in place this morning, with temps starting the day off in the single digits and lower teens for many, we are indeed talking about mainly a rain event.



Temps today rise up into the mid to upper 30s this afternoon with clouds increasing and some rain and snow breaking out after 5pm. Best shot of a brief period of wet snow is in the Worcester Hills. East of 495, this one is pretty much all rain. 1-3″ or snow fall in the Worcester Hills with 1.5-3″ of rain to follow.

That rain is a concern, as it’ll combine with melting snow, to provide a lot of water out there that has to find the drainage areas, rivers and streams. That rain is steady to heavy at times overnight for all of us, as drenching downpours accompany the mild air that surges in.

Temps climb into the 50s overnight, kicking the snow melt into high gear. The heavy rain moves offshore by 6am, with just some isolated to scattered showers leftover through the rest of the day.

Winds ramp up too. Gusts run 40-50mph along the coast, out of the southeast overnight, and by early tomorrow morning, they’ll push 50-65mph out of the south.

A high wind warning is in place across eastern Mass for those strong gusts and the potential of pockets of tree damage/power loss. A wind advisory is up inland.

We’ll keep an eye on the coast too. Tides are astronomically higher than the past storm and with a storm surge of 2-4 feet, coastal flooding is possible if the max winds/surge coincide near high tide. As of now, the peak potential wind/surge combo may be closer to low tide, which would limit the flood potential.

Thursday and most of Friday will be quiet.

Another storm runs through here Friday night into Saturday morning. More heavy rain and gusty winds are likely. The pattern is no doubt an active one!