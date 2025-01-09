The story of today is once again the cold, gusty wind. Temperatures will be stuck in the upper 20s, but with wind gusts up to 45 mph, the wind chill will generally hold in the teens. Brrr! The difference from yesterday is you’ll see a lot more cloud cover today. Out of those clouds, we’ll have a few flurries or a very light snow shower. I don’t expect much if anything for accumulation — maybe a patchy dusting, certainly not anything you’ll have to shovel. That said, be careful on the roads this morning as there could be some isolated slick spots, especially ramps, bridges and overpasses.

That persistent cold and gusty wind will finally subside tomorrow. Friday is going to feel oh-so-nice with sunshine returning, temperatures that will climb to…. average of all things, and a much lighter breeze. It’s sad we’re excited to climb back to average, but here we are. The wind will back down dramatically tomorrow but it’s not going to shut off. You’ll still have a light breeze that will make the upper 30s feel about 10° colder in the upper 20s and around 30°. Again, it’ll probably feel pretty nice compared to what much of the month has given us so far.

Another round of light snow is inbound for Saturday, especially Saturday morning. It’ll start before sunrise and continue lightly for several hours. I can’t rule out an isolated snow shower moving through during the afternoon but most will be before lunchtime. While it’s still not heavy snow, it’ll be heavier than what we have this morning and today. You’ll probably have to shovel this one, but it should be a breeze to move. We’re only expecting an inch or two of the light and fluffy snow.

Temperatures this weekend will hold in the 30s, a bit cooler than Friday but not a return to the blustery stuff we’ve had this week. Both Saturday and Sunday will stay relatively calm wind-wise, so there are no bitter wind chills to talk about. Saturday temperatures will hang out around freezing with the light snow showers. Sunday is a bit warmer with a bit more sun.