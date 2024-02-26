We’re waking up this morning to cooler temperatures, clouds, and flurries, but don’t worry there’s some nice changes on the way! Despite the cloudy and cool start, we’re heading to the 50s today for most of us. There will be an occasional southwest breeze that will help warm us… well, except for the Cape where it’ll be the opposite effect. If you’re there, you know this time of year a southwest wind is not your friend, coming off of the cooler water temperatures.

But it’s not just one day, the next several days will be spring like. We just have one shot of colder air on the way for Thursday, but we’ll snap right back out of it by Friday.

Meteorological winter ends February 29th (the months of December, January and February), and what do you know, it’s been another warm winter. Maybe we like a mild winter every so often, but this is more than just a random warm winter. Not only is 2024 in the top 10 for warmest winters, but six of the top 10 have been since the year 2000. Records for Boston go back to 1872. Notice a trend?

From the temperatures above, you probably don’t need me to tell you that a cold front is coming through on Wednesday. As that happens, it will produce our next round of precipitation. You also probably don’t need me to tell you with temperatures in the 50s, it’s rain. At times it’ll be heavy rain and it’ll be windy as well. The heaviest rain will come in two batches — both during overnight hours which is good. One round of heavier rain is Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. During the day on Wednesday that’ll taper to scattered showers. Then the second batch of heavier rain comes Wednesday night. The cold air chasing the storm will try to change the back side over to a few snowflakes but it’s nothing more than a brief little change to snow. That’s the colder air that sets up shop for Thursday. With a gusty wind, Thursday will be a pretty brisk day.