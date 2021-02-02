Flurries Wednesday, Sunshine Returns Thursday

7Weather- We’re looking at another day with flurries tomorrow, and then sunshine returns Thursday.

We made it to the first 5:00PM sunset of 2021! Now we just keep adding on the daylight. In the next 4 weeks we gain about 1 hour and 15 min of daylight.

We’re looking at another mainly cloudy day on Wednesday. The same system that brought us all that snow Monday night, is still swirling offshore, and will keep the clouds around, as well as the chance for flurries. It is a chilly day with highs in the low 30s.

Sunshine returns Thursday! We will have a mix of sun and clouds, and highs are in the mid 30s.

The clouds and precipitation are back, just like that. Friday’s precipitation looks like it moves in mid-day. It may start as a few snow showers, but warmer air quickly moves in, and we switch to all rain. Highs reach into the low 40s.

The jumping back and forth continues, with sunshine back to kick off the weekend. Saturday has a mix of sun and clouds with chilly temperatures in the low 30s. We then turn our attention to the possibility of another coastal storm Sunday. As of now, it look like the precipitation will be snow Sunday afternoon and night. We are 5 days out, but we will keep a close eye on this system.