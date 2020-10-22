Fog and Clouds Overspread the Region Through Tonight, Sunshine Returns by Midday Friday

The reason for the fog along the immediate coastline by late afternoon and into the early evening is a “backdoor cold front”, which is a cold front that swings in from the northeast, which is not the typical direction of a cold front into southern New England. The fog and clouds will spread in from east to west through this evening, with some misty spots.

After a warm day overall ahead of the cold front, temperatures warmed into the low 70s, but these will continue to dip into the 50s as the fog spreads in.

Friday will be a foggy start followed by more sunshine through the afternoon from east to west. Some of the clouds could linger a little longer in central MA. Highs will stretch into the 60s, a touch cooler than the highs today, but a much more seasonable day to end the week.

As we step into the weekend, the nice fall weather continues for the last full weekend of October. Highs on Saturday will be warm, another day stretching to near 70 under partly sunny skies with a westerly breeze, while Sunday will be a bit cooler due to a shift in the wind direction to out of the northeast after a cold front swings through dropping highs into the 50s under mostly sunny skies.

The next work week turns unsettled as a series of lows slide in through midweek, bringing a shower chance each day, but we’re not tracking any washouts. High temperatures remain near seasonable in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

— Jackie Layer