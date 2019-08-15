Fog Burns Off, Sunshine Emerges, Overall Comfy Thursday

We started off with some areas of dense fog, very similar to yesterday morning, and it’s likely we will repeat that pattern again for your Friday morning commute.

At least the fog has burned off since this morning, and now we are seeing emerging sunshine from west to east, with the Cape still seeing some clouds. These eventually slide out by midday, but overall, we’re tracking a comfortable and dry Thursday.

An onshore breeze kicks up through the afternoon, keeping temperatures in the low to mid 70s at the coast, low 80s farther inland.

Tonight temperatures don’t slip as quite as cool as last night, but it will still be on the cooler side with some patchy dense fog developing late. Expect mainly cloudy skies with lows into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday features very similar conditions to the day today. Morning clouds and fog, dispersing to sunshine for the rest of the day.

Now for the weekend, the humidity slides back in, along with some shower chances.

There’s a better chance for showers on Sunday, but it’s not going to be a washout. Saturday features a few showers inland into the afternoon hours while Sunday features a few showers through midday. Sunday is also the hotter of the two days with highs stretching into the mid to upper 80s.

The start of the work week brings back the 90+ degree heat for some. Highs both Monday and Tuesday could very well reach 90, with Wednesday falling back into the mid 80s as a cold front traverses the region and tries to kick out the heat. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible Tuesday, otherwise the showers hold off until Wednesday of next week.