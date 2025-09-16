Another beauty of a day yesterday as highs ran up into the mid to upper 70s inland, and near 70 at the coast.



This morning, patchy low clouds and fog are with us, but the pattern is still dry with partial sunshine breaking back out mid to late morning and lingering through the afternoon. Highs run back into the upper 60s to 70 at the coast to low to mid 70s inland.

Patchy low clouds and fog reform overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning, and break apart mid to late morning again for some breaks of sun. Highs tomorrow run in the upper 60s at the coast to mid 70s inland. While much of the day is dry, a few spotty showers will near the south coast by late afternoon.

The highest chance for showers over the next 7 days will be tomorrow night into Thursday morning. Even at that, the showers are scattered and mostly across Southeast Mass.

Temps warm Thursday afternoon to 75-80 and will likely hang near 80 on Friday.

With a front zipping through on Friday will be dry as the flow goes back to the northwest. That’ll usher in some cooler air to start the weekend as highs run in the 60s Saturday and near 70 Sunday. Both Saturday and Sunday mornings will start off cool.