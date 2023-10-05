Back to back summer days with temps in the 80s for many are in the books. So can we do it again today? Although it won’t be as warm, it’ll still be plenty mild for this time of year with highs heading for the 70s. To get there, we need some sun though, and that’ll take a while this morning as fog is widespread. A dense fog advisory is in place until until 11am. This afternoon looks good though with mostly sunny skies.

More low clouds move back in tonight, into tomorrow morning with locally dense fog too. The cloud cover tomorrow won’t break as easy as temps run in the low 70s.

Rain chance goes up heading into the weekend as we watch two systems. One, a cold front moving in from our west, and two, Tropical Storm Philippe. While Philippe’s center passes east of us, some moisture gets pulled back into New England, enhancing rain at times. Two areas that look susceptible to the heavier rains are western New England/eastern NY as well as Maine. Maine will see more of a direct impact from Philippe as more tropical moisture pushes through there. With that said, central and eastern Mass will still catch showers Saturday into Saturday night.

We dry out Sunday and stay dry Columbus Day as well with highs only near 60. The wind will be gusty out of the west too, especially on Sunday.







