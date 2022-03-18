Despite the ugly looking start to the day, early morning low clouds and fog part ways with us by mid to late morning, allowing for sunshine to return. Once that sun breaks out, temps quickly jump off the 50 mark we have this morning and head up into the lower 70s. It’ll be cooler across the Cape, 55-60 there, and after hitting near 70 in Boston and along the coast, it’ll likely drop back into the 50s late this afternoon as the east wind kicks in. That easterly wind moves deeper inland this evening, so expect to get back to light jacket and sweatshirt weather heading out to dinner tonight.





Clouds take over tomorrow with isolated to scattered showers by noon. During the afternoon, rain becomes more widespread with localized downpours and rumbles of thunder. Temps run into the 40s across northern Mass and NH and 50s elsewhere. Much cooler for sure.





Sunday look decent, near 60 and breeze. A brief isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but much of the day is rain-free with early morning sunshine yielding to a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Pretty solid weather overall for Southie’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

