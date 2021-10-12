How about those Red Sox!? The mental fog, from staying up late and watching the game, can be taken care of with an extra cup of coffee. The actual fog in the weather world, well, that’ll take patience and a few hours post sunrise to burn off. Visibility this morning is under a quarter mile at times for many cities and towns across the eastern half of the state, prompting a dense fog advisory across much of eastern Mass until 9am.





Once that fog burns off, we’re good to go with some sunshine and temps in the lower 70s this afternoon.





70s are widespread again tomorrow as we remain warm right through the end of the week, feeling more like early September vs. mid October.





The weather game changer for us is a cold front that moves through Saturday night. Ahead of it, showers are possible Saturday afternoon with a few embedded thunderstorms too into the evening. Temps drop back into the low to mid 60s for highs Sunday and Monday with a cool breeze.

