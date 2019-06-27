Fog to Sun… Nearing 90 Friday

Fog and low clouds are once again widespread this morning, but just like yesterday, we’ll have a stellar summer afternoon ahead with temps in the mid 70s at the coast to mid 80s inland. With dew points still running in the 60s, it’ll certainly have that summer feel to the air as a bit of mugginess remains.



Tomorrow, we crank up the heat as highs head for 90 in many towns and cities. Even in Boston, we’ll likely hit mid to upper 80s before a sea breeze takes over. Beach temps run near 80 and will be the place to be to beat the heat!

Unfortunately, nice beach weather doesn’t extend through the weekend. While not a washout weekend, we will track scattered showers and storms rumble on through. The instability is quite high Saturday thanks to some warm, muggy air near the surface and the cooling/drying air aloft. That means some of the storms could be on the potent side, so we’ll have to keep a close eye on the radar and how all the ingredients match up.