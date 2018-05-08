Fog To Sun

With little wind and with dew points and temps side by side (humidity near 100%), once again, we start the day off with areas of dense fog. That fog will be with us through the morning commute before that sun takes over and burns it off. Once that occurs, we’ll return to our regularly scheduled sunshine.



Ocean breezes keep it coolest at the coast the next few days with temps running 55-60 at the waters edge and low to mid 70s inland.



The dry weather also means no rest for the weary when it comes to the Spring allergies. Oak, birch and maple will all contribute to the high/severe pollen counts.



I don’t see much rain in the forecast the next several days other than a small shower chance across the Cape Wednesday night and a spot shower chance for the rest of us late Thursday. While the work week remains relatively quiet, a better chance for some showers may arrive this weekend. Timing and amounts would be determined by the placements of the warm/cold fronts going back and forth through the area. We’ll fine tune that Mom’s Day forecast as we get closer.

