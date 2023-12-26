Fog was pretty dense last night and into this morning and watch for that fog to return again tonight. In fact it’s already started to form in some spots. It may not be quite as dense or widespread as last night but still foggy nonetheless. Temperatures will fall to the upper 30s tonight.

Tomorrow, unlike today, will start with a few hints of sun before being dominated by clouds for much of the day and a few spotty showers. For much of the day, rain will remain widely scattered. So spotty showers will take us until about sunset (now 4:18pm) and then the rain becomes more widespread after that.

Once the steady rain starts in the late afternoon and evening, it will rain all evening and night long. The rain will not be as heavy as the last few storm systems and will fall over a much longer period of time. When everything is said and done, we’ll end up with about an inch of rain give or take a few tenths on either side.

The future radar screenshots below show the spotty showers through much of Wednesday becoming more of a steady rain in the evening and overnight. During the overnight hours the rain will become moderate but not to tropical downpour levels. We’ll start with rain Thursday morning and keep drizzle and showers in the forecast through much of the day Thursday.

And we’ll stay in an unsettled pattern for the rest of the week but the rain chances will gradually go down and become more and more scattered. With colder air for the end of the week, it is possible to see a few snowflakes mixing in with the rain showers as well.