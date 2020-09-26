Foggy Mornings and a Summery Feel To This Weekend

For the first full weekend of fall, temperatures along with higher dewpoints will make it feel more like summer across southern New England.

We started off with some fog earlier this morning and that will continue to burn off through the latter half of the morning hours. We’ll see some sunny breaks developing by noon, giving way to warmer temperatures this afternoon. Highs today will climb into the upper 70s for most of the area, aside for a few inland towns reaching 80°, while the Cape and the Islands will be slightly cooler due to a southerly breeze.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds late and patchy fog developing which will greet us yet again Sunday morning. Lows overnight will be slightly warmer than last night, with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Sunday, we start off with fog, and by the afternoon we’ll see more clouds than sunshine, but with higher dewpoints, temperatures will rise into the low 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast to low to mid 70s for the Cape and Islands. A spot sprinkle cannot be ruled out for Sunday, but the bulk of the region remains dry.

We are tracking the much-needed rain returning to for the first half of the week as our weather pattern turns unsettled. Sunday night into Monday is when we start to see a few showers which linger into the Monday morning commute before becoming scattered. It will be a dry start to Tuesday before showers slide in by late day. Wednesday appears to be the wettest out of the three days as a cold front swings through.

Drier and more seasonable by late week.